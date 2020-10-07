Gal Gadot Earned Whopping Sum Of $20 Mn For 'Red Notice'; Becomes 3rd Highest Paid Actor

Gal Gadot earned a whopping amount of $ 20 million (over Rs 146 crores) for her upcoming Netflix film Red Notice. The actor shares the screen with Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. She also became the 3rd highest-paid actor for having earned $ 31.5 million (almost Rs 231 crores) this year.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Gal Gadot earned a whopping amount for 'Red Notice'

Gal Gadot, who is very popular for her portrayal of superhero character Wonder Woman, has set a high bar for herself after she got a paycheque of $ 20 million for her upcoming film. According to reports in International Business Times, the star cast of the Red Notice were paid $ 20 million for the project. This increased the earnings of Gadot and she secured the 3rd spot in Forbes list of highest-paid female actors in the year 2020.

The top position was secured by Sofia Vergara, popularly known for her character portrayal in comedy series Modern Family. She earned a total of $ 43 million (over Rs 315 crores) this year. Second on the Forbes list came Angelina Jolie, who earned a total of $ 35.5 million (over Rs 260 crores) this year.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

The fourth and the fifth positions were bagged by Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep respectively. Moreover, Gal Gadot’s salary which was equal to Dwyane Johnson comes as a positive sign for all the female actors who have raised their voice against the pay difference based on gender in the past. When platforms like Netflix have billions in budget, they can easily take a step towards removing the pay difference between male and female actors when they bring the same value to the table and the movie.

Here is how much did Gadot get for Wonder Woman

While it seems to be a positive step towards pay difference based on gender, Gal Gadot has worked very hard to make that space for herself in the industry. The actor was paid only $ 300,000 (over Rs 2 crores) for the first Wonder Woman film. The movie was a blockbuster and, as per reports in Variety, for Wonder Woman 1884, Gadot had made $ 10 million (over Rs 73 crores).

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image creditS: Gal Gadot Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.