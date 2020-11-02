Gal Gadot Reflects On Filming 'Red Notice' With The Rock, Ryan Reynolds Amid COVID Crisis

Red Notice is an upcoming action comedy thriller movie on Netflix. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in key roles. Like several other projects, the team had to follow extensive safety protocols for shooting amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Gadot shares her experience of shooting the film under such circumstances.

Gal Gadot reflects on filming Red Notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gal Gadot is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than 44 million followers. She took to her social media handle to recall her past months, shooting for Red Notice. The actor shared several behind-the-scenes pictures which also features her co-stars, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Gadot wrote that filming during the pandemic came with a lot of sacrifices. She mentioned that the crew had to be isolated 24/7 and were only together on set. Gal Gadot thanked the Red Notice team for their hard work. She stated that she cannot wait for the audiences to watch the movie as it is “so damn good” for her. Check out her post below:

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will show the world of international crime. INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief. Dwayne Johnson is said to play INTERPOL agent, who is termed as the world’s greatest tracker, while Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be seen as the world’s greatest art thief and world’s greatest con-man, respectively.

Principal photography on Red Notice began on January 3, 2020, in Atlanta Georgia. It was scheduled to shoot in Italy which was cancelled due to COVID-19 situation in the country. The production was stopped in March 2020, following the pandemic. After a long haul, it resumed in mid-September with cast and crew following the guidelines.

The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Company and Bad Version, Inc. Red Notice release date has not been announced yet. It is expected to premiere on Netflix in mid-2021.

