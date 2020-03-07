Ryan Reynolds Dons The Classic Green Lantern Costume In 'Legends Of Tomorrow' Concept Art

DCTV universe's Legends of Tomorrow is a popular superhero television series developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer. Alongside, the recently rounded up series, Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, and Black Lightning, the project mainly deals with protecting the realities, with their heroes having the ability to travel in time. Recently, Legends of Tomorrow's concept art team created a blunder with the Green Lantern suit.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds was adamant on making 'Deadpool' for 10 years; read details

Andy Poon, a concept artist of Legends of Tomorrow, recently shared an Instagram post of an illustration imagining what could've Alan Scott looked liked in Legends of Tomorrow. But instead of Patrick Adams' Rex Tyler, he decided to work on Reynold's illustration. As he explained in the caption, this was created way back for the show's first season in 2016. Check out the post below-

Unlike the other DCTV projects that have one titular hero, Legends of Tomorrow has a string of heroes in their rosters, the project features an ensemble. Amongst these heroes, the ones with its use of time travel power will be featured in the series. The time travel power allowed the series to mix and match their characters from the present time to those who existed in other ones. That covered the way to introduce Patrick Adams' Rex Tyler aka Hourman from the 1940s. However, this was not the original plan.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' affection with the character drove Fox to make 'Deadpool'

Initially, the idea for this role was to be for the Golden Age Green Lantern, Alan Scott. But later, Legends of Tomorrow was advised that they can't use the character, so the character's persona was altered. Nevertheless, the concept team planned for new character designs. One of these character designs features Reynolds, who fans know, has a history of playing different kinds of Green Lantern characters on the big screen.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds reveals how he managed to get the 'Peloton Wife' for Aviation Gin

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman as he celebrates 3 years of ‘Logan’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.