Ryan Reynolds Was Adamant On Making 'Deadpool' For 10 Years; Read Details

Ryan Reynolds evidently managed to entertain both critics and audience members with the iteration of Deadpool. But the actor had been associated with the character long before Deadpool was released in 2016. During Deadpool film's promotional rounds in 2016, Ryan had explained in detail how the film took over 10 years to be made.

Ryan Reynold journey with Deadpool

While speaking in an interview with a leading news daily in the USA, Ryan Reynolds was asked how Deadpool first came into his life and why did it take 10 years to get a standalone film. Ryan had then revealed that he was officially committed to a Deadpool film in 2015 and was trying to develop it with Dark Knight trilogy writer David Goyer, "but the project would vanish off the radar and come back and never really went ahead marginally".

Ryan Reynolds finally got a chance to play the character of Wade Wilson/Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Ryan revealed that his appearance in the film was supposed to be set up for a standalone film, and though he himself was not happy with the way Deadpool was portrayed in this iteration, Ryan Reynolds revealed he went on to play the character anyways in order to be associated with the character.

Fans were outspoken about how the 2009's iteration of Deadpool was completely different from the comic book character and thus, Ryan faced a lot of backlash. He then dropped the mantle of the Marvel character and went on to feature as DC's iconic character Green Lantern in 2011 which turned out to be both, a critical and commercial failure.

In 2014, a few minutes of test footage of Deadpool created for internal use found its way to the internet after fans reportedly leaked it. Ryan had revealed that the footage was not meant to be released to the public in any way and was made only to establish how the film would actually look. But, the strong vocal support of fans was so overwhelming that the studio executives realised that there is a huge demand for the character, as told by Ryan himself. The film was finally given a green signal by the 21st Century Fox studios and Ryan Reynolds, to this day, credits the fanbase of the character for bringing Deadpool to the silver screen.

