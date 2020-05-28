Ryan Reynolds Has Lent His Voice To THESE Film Projects Over The Years

Ryan Reynolds is one of the best actors in Hollywood. He was seen in many successful movies like The Proposal, Waiting.., Safehouse, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and many more. The actor has evolved in his craft over time. Apart from appearing in films, web-series, and music and web videos, Ryan Reynolds has also lent his voice for many movies, apart from the popular movie, Detective Pikachu. Read ahead to know about all these projects-

Ryan Reynolds’s voice has been heard in many movies

The Whale

Ryan Reynolds has been a documentary narrator over the years, too. He has narrated The Whale that is based on a 2007 documentary "Saving Luna". The documentary revolves around a titular young, wild killer whale who befriends people on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island after being separated from his pod at a young age.

Family Guy

On a couple of occasions, Ryan Reynolds has lent his voice to Family Guy. He gave his voice to the cameo ‘overweight guy’ character. Later, he also appeared as himself in the "Stewie Goes for a Drive" episode of the tenth season. Ryan Reynolds gave his voice to the Family Guy a few years before he was launched as a major movie star with Deadpool.

Zeroman

Ryan Reynold’s superhero characters are not limited to Deadpool, Green Lantern, and X Men Origins: Wolverine, he has also starred in the superhero animated series, Zeroman. He has lent his voice for Zeroman's intelligence support, Ty Cheese. The Canadian animated series lasted only 13 episodes due to Leslie Nielsen's death, who was a part of the cast.

Turbo

Ryan Reynolds has lent his voice for Dreamworks Animation Studio’s Turbo. Ryan Reynolds plays the titular garden snail who, after a freak accident, gains hyper speed and accuracy, thus giving him a chance to accomplish his dream of winning the Indy 500. The movie did average at the box-office, and not many know about this project of Ryan Reynolds.

The Croods

The Croods is Ryan Reynolds second collaboration with the Dreamworks Animation Studio. The Croods will crack you up at any time. Ryan Reynolds lent his voice to the character of ‘Guy’, a modern human who meets a family of cave people. Actors like Emma Stone, Nicholas Cage, and Catherine Keener have also lent their voices in the movie. Reportedly, Ryan Reynolds will be back as 'Guy' in The Croods 2, that was going to hit the theatres in 2020.

