Sadhguru meets Will Smith, tells star, 'May your Sangha be strong & Dharma be your guide'

Indian culture and traditions have attracted people from abroad over the years and a recent example was Salma Hayek sharing her devotion to Goddess Lakshmi. Another Hollywood star who is known for his connection to India has been Will Smith. After attending religious rituals in Hardiwar last year, the actor met Sadhguru, mystic and Founder of Isha Foundation, recently.

Sadhguru meets Will Smith

Sadhguru took to Twitter to share pictures with Will Smith on Friday. The duo posed together and laughed heartily and even looked intense during the conversation. The spiritual guru wrote that it was a pleasure for him to spend time with Will and his ‘wonderful family.’

Sadhguru also conveyed a message wishing that Will's faith and connection continues to remain strong, “May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide,” he wrote.

Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/vaRMhbH1HU — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 16, 2020

Will Smith's India love

Will Smith has been involved with numerous events in India over the years. His arrival in the country a few years ago once had set off a frenzy with Bollywood stars, as he partied with them. Previously, he also stated that he wished to do a Bollywood film.

Last year, the I am Legend star’s participation in the Ganga Aarti at Haridwar had become a talking point. The actor had come to shoot for the Facebook Watch Show Will Smith's Bucket List. He had then shared moments, looking all excited during the rituals, speaking with priests, enjoying the view of Ganga and participating in Ganga Aarti and other rituals.

This was apart from shooting a song for a Bollywood film.

On the professional front, Will Smith last starred in Bad Boys for Life, that released in January. He was also one of the producers of the film. His documentary Will Smith: Off the Deep End had also released this year.

