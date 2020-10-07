This Day That Year: Kangana's Vikash Bahl Revelation, Will Smith's Bollywood Wish & More

Every year, a number of stories make their way to the entertainment industry which garner major headlines. While not all of these stories garner major attention from the general public, some of them end up becoming a talk of the town. Below are some stories from 2019 and 2018 on October 7, which garnered public attention. Read below to know some 'This Day That Year' events -

Also read: This Day That Year: James Bond's producer on Female Bond, Priyanka's ambitions & more

1) Kangana Ranaut alleged Vikas Bahl of misconduct (2018)

Actor Kangana Ranaut had opened up about director Vikas Bahl after a former employee of Phantom Films had come forward and alleged him of molestation. Kangana had then stated that she believes the allegations made against Vikas Bahl and alleged him of burying his face in her neck and smelling her hair in a statement. The Phantom Films banner was later dissolved in 2018.

Also read: This day that year: Annu Kapoor questions Tanushree Dutta, Amy Schumer arrested & more

2) Will Smith's Bollywood dream (2018)

Actor Will Smith sat down for an interview at the Leadership Summit of 2018 where he had expressed that he always wished to work in a Bollywood film. The actor had revealed that one of his dreams in the bucket list was to do a dance sequence in Bollywood. He had also revealed that he had plans to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which did not get through at the time.

Also read: This Day That Year Oct 4 : Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' plans, Anushka's take on nepotism & more

3) Sanjay Dutt celebrated 20 years of Vaastav (2019)

Vaastav was a defining film in Sanjay Dutt's career which helped him gain massive success and praises by both fans and critics. The film had completed 20 years since the release in 2019 when the actor had shared the infamous 'pachaas tola' scene from the movie. In the caption, the actor had written that the film allowed to him have a real sense of being an actor. Check it out below -

Celebrating 20 years of #Vaastav, a film which gave me the real sense of being an actorðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/6QHYqKwjVL — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 7, 2019

Also read: This day that year: Scorsese's infamous Marvel quote, Radhika Apte on 'labels' & more

4) Angelina Jolie on divorce with Brad Pitt (2019)

Angelina Jolie spoke to a French magazine named Madame where she opened up about her divorce with Brad Pitt. The actor had shared that she felt deep sadness over her divorce with the actor. The two had called it quits in 2016 following years of marriage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.