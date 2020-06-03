Ekta Kapoor's Son Grooves On Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma'; Pooja Hegde Pours In Love

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to share an adorable video of her son dancing on a Telugu song, titled Butta Bomma. Interestingly, the song featured South star Allu Arjun and actor Pooja Hegde. As soon as Pooja Hegde watched the 'little munchkin' dancing on the song, she sent some love for him in the comments section.

On Monday, June 1, Ekta Kapoor added a video on her social media wall, along with a caption that read, 'Fav song of my fav boy! ) also #gendaphool ! How music has no language!!!'. In the video, Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor is seen attempting to dance on the song Butta Bomma as it is visible that the song is playing on a TV. One-year-old Ravie is seen enjoying the song while giving some cute expressions. The short-video post garnered more than 500k views within a day and still counting. Before checking out Pooja Hegde's reaction, scroll down to watch the video.

Ekta Kapoor's son dancing on Butta Bomma:

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Pooja Hegde commented, "Awweeeelllyy...SO glad he’s enjoying the song...his joy is bringing me so much joy. Much love to the little munchkin.' Pooja Hegde's comment won hearts as the comment gained more than 300 hundred likes and still counting. Check out below:

Apart from Pooja Hedge, many other B-town celebs also went gaga over the moves of Ekta Kapoor's son. Actors such as Patralekhaa, Sonali Bendre, Rhea Chakraborty, Pooja Benerjee and Drushti Dhami, among many others, left hearts for him. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, 'The bacha, the song, the hero, the movie! Too much swag for one video'. The composer of Butta Bomma, Armaan Malik, also left a comment that read, 'So cute! so happy to see him dancing and grooving to my Telugu song, what an adorable video'.

Talking about the song, it is featured in a Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song created a frenzy before the release of the film. The peppy dance number has over 200 million views on YouTube with more than 1.6 million likes. Butta Bomma created magic like never before as it became an instant hit.

