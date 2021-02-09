Salma Hayek Reveals How She Overcame Her Phobia Of Snakes For 'From Dusk Till Dawn'

Salma Hayek recalls acting through her fear and phobia while filing for the 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn. The Bliss actor in a recent interview revealed that she almost lost her role in the film, From Dusk Till Dawn due to fear of snakes. Salma Hayek also revealed how the writer and director told her they might end up hiring somebody else for the role. Find out more details about this story below.

Salma Hayek is one of the most prominent Mexican actors in Hollywood. She has been working in the film industry for decades now and continues to inspire many others. But, in a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Salma recalled the time she almost lost her role in Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn due to her fear of snakes.

In the interview, Salma Hayek revealed that she has a phobia of snakes and it was mentioned in the script that she must dance with a snake. She initially ended up agreeing to do the film. But then when the film’s director Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino revealed that she has to dance with a snake she was hesitant at first. Soon, Robert and Quentin told her that they will just end up casting another actor for her role.

Since Salma Hayek had to pay rent, she eventually did the said dance scene. In the interview, Salma revealed how she dealt with her phobia. She researched about snakes and soon found out that in some cultures, snakes represent inner power. Hence, the Bliss actor brainwashed herself with this information and shot for the dance scene in the film.

Salma Hayek also recalled how people told her, her career in Hollywood will end in her mid-thirties. She was also told that as a Mexican she was never going to make it big in the industry. But, now she is proud of herself and is happy that she fought all the odds against her. She also added that she wants other women to realise their potential and understand that it is a beautiful thing.

