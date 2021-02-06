Salma Hayek Talks About Harvey Weinstein, Says She Is Ready To Detach Herself From Past

Actor Salma Hayek recently came forward to talk about producer Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of sexual abuse by various women in the industry. Talking to Evening Standards while promoting her upcoming film Bliss, the actor opened up about how she feels about the producer getting a 23-year sentence in prison.

Salma Hayek and Harvey Weinstein Controversy

Salma Hayek told the publication that before the news broke out about the producer, she felt that she had healed. But when the news broke, she realized that hasn't healed and that she repressed, coped, and adjusted to the incident. She also added that there existed a layer of healing that did not stop her from growing. She continued that she was in pain for a very long time and that she is shocked to know that many women were affected by him. She further appreciated the fact that everybody stood up against the producer and that they are on the path of healing. She said that she has lived with it for a long time and is now detaching herself from the whole situation.

Previously, Salma explained her encounter with the producer in the New York Times article. She explained that she first experienced issues with the producer during the production of the film Frida. She further explained that she developed working relationships with Harvey during the storytelling of the movie. The relationship then turned into various uncomfortable encounters between the two. She added that he would ask her to massage him, watch her shower, and other uncomfortable demands.

She further added that Harvey did not like the word, 'No'. His demands started to get on her nerves when he randomly called her one night and asked her to fire her agent because he had a fight with them. He even dragged her out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival which was in honour of her film Frida and took her to a private party.

She also alleged that he tried to kill her in a fit of rage. Harvey Weinstein also tried to not let Salma's movie get a theatrical release. The movie went on to win six Academy Award nominations in 2003, including the best actress nod for Hayek. Last year, the producer was sentenced to a 23-year prison sentence after the New York jury convicted him of rape and assault charges.

