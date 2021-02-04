Salma Hayek Shares Her Experience Of Working In MCU Film, Calls It 'empowering'

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to release The Eternals in 2021. The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao and is scheduled to release in November of this year. Salma Hayek in The Eternals will play the role of Ajak. In the comics, Ajak is the leader of The Eternals and has helped human civilization in various ways. Ajak also holds the power to communicate with The Celestials which is a group in the comics of Marvel that was introduced in the Bronze Age of Marvel comics. The Celestials were previously seen in MCU as a part of Thor Ragnarok and Guardians of Galaxy.

Salma Hayek shares her experience of playing the role of Ajak

Salma Hayek recently appeared in the new episode of the podcast Just for Variety. There, she revealed her experience of being a part of The Eternals. The role of Ajak will be played by Salma Hayek in The Eternals. She said that it was an empowering experience to work as Ajak. She even added that it is empowering not only because she is representing a superhero with an outfit but she is also breaking a lot of stereotypes. Salma Hayek's age was also revealed in the podcast. Salma Hayek's age is 54. She further added that she has been bullied a lot because of her height and many people told her that she wouldn't make it big in the industry. Many people have also said that she is not sexy, she further added. All this doesn't matter now because suddenly she is a superhero in the Marvel universe and it moved her a lot said Salma on being asked about her experience of playing the role of Ajak in The Eternals.

Salma Hayek's movies

Salma Hayek is currently promoting her indie film, Bliss everywhere. Salma Hayek's movies like Frida, Once upon a time in Mexico, and Americano have received a lot of praise from everyone. They were even nominated for several awards. Salma Hayek has even been nominated for Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Golden Globe Awards for her role in Frida. Her upcoming film, Bliss is a science-fiction film and will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 5, 2021. Bliss is about a man who feels his life is in a mess but then he meets a woman who tries to convince him that he is living a life in simulation.

Image Credits: @salmahayek Instagram

