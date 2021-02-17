Salma Hayek Slams Allegations Of Marrying Husband François-Henri Pinault For His Money

Salma Hayek has spoken up against the backlash she faced for marrying her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault. The Desperado fame star spoke about this on actor Dax Shepard’s podcast. During the interview, Salma Hayek also opened about the pre-conceived notions people have about rich men and spoke in detail about her husband and his happy go lucky nature.

During a recent interview with actor Dax Shepard for his podcast Armchair Expert, Salma Hayek revealed her opinion about the allegations that she married the"rich guy".

François-Henri Pinault is the CEO of Kering fashion group, that oversees the operations of fashion brands like Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent. Salma began to speak about these allegations by saying that nobody can guess the magic her husband possesses by a mere picture of him. She added that François has made her a “much better person” and helped her grow in a “good and healthy way”.

Talking about the backlash, Salam Hayek responded with “yeah, whatever” then added that they have been together for 15 years and have been strongly in love. During the interview, Dax Shepard also revealed his first reaction to their marriage and added that he assumed that Hayek ended up marrying the “rich guy” since he had never met Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault.

He then went on to praise the billionaire and said that he is a good looking and charming guy and even if he was broke, he would have been a “bombshell”. Shepard continued and called Salma Hayek’s husband and billionaire François-Henri Pinault a “fun, generous, kind, and warm guy”. Salma agreed with Dax’s opinion and clarified the pre-conceived and sexist notion people have of rich and successful people. Hayek said that her husband finishes his work and takes care of all his responsibilities with a big smile on his face. She continued and said Pinault is always happy to see her and their kids and enjoys the time he spends with his family.

