Salma Hayek Reveals How She Bonded With Owen Wilson During Roller Skating Training

Bliss released on February 5, 2021, and stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in the lead. There is a scene in Bliss that required a skating coach. Both the actors needed help from the coach and started bonding with each other during the shooting schedule of the film. Read ahead to know more.

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson in Bliss

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Salma Hayek stated that she was completely awful at skating but something clicked when they starter shooting and she got better. Both Salma Hayel and Owen Wilson were competitive with each other during the whole shoot. She also revealed that Owen told her not to get better than him.

At one instance, they knocked over an old woman. Filmmaker Mike Cahill wanted to include the scene to show that Owen’s character Greg truly believed that the world had no consequences. However, he stated that he had got a lot of feedback to cut out the old lady part from the movie. He was in a position where he had to keep explaining what the scene was about because it wasn’t obvious. To him, the scene took on extra emotional resonance, Owen was considering the world as if it was Grand Theft Auto where there was no need for moral investment.

Speaking about their characters, Salma said, "He wanted my look to be like nothing I've ever been in the ugly world. You have to go (big) with everything, even if you go over the top. You have to bring the audience with you. Confuse them. Create the madness. And he never thought of anyone else but me to do it."

Mike felt like Salma was the storm and Owen Wilson was the life raft. He was the surfer in the storm that Salma wanted to hold on to. Salma and Owen had never socialized before working on Bliss, but they had some close calls over the years thanks to mutual friend Woody Harrelson. Salma remembers one July in Los Angeles that saw her partying at Wilson's house when he was out of town.

She explained how Woody once refused to use the air conditioner which led them to party at Owen's house. She said, "Woody refuses to use air conditioning because it's not good for the environment. It was like 115 degrees. It was his birthday and he said, 'I can't take it anymore! Let's jump the fence and go into Owen's house!' We did the party there."

