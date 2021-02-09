Salma Hayek Says She 'is Proud' To Strive In Hollywood Regardless Of Her Nationality

Actor Salma Hayek recently opened up about her earlier days in the film industry when she made her debut. While talking to the PA News agency, Salma Hayek said that she is pleased with her success in Hollywood despite the hardships she had to suffer because of her nationality. She is currently promoting her new film Bliss with Owen Wilson. Salma Hayek will also play the role of Ajak in the upcoming MCU film titled The Eternals.

Salma Hayek talks about the racism she faced

She said that people used to say to her that her career will die in her mid-30s and she may never get a lead role because of her nationality which is Mexican. She expressed her joy and said she is proud of herself for proving them wrong. She further added that she almost started to trust all those people and she is glad that in the end, she didn't give in to all those negative remarks.

Salma Hayek encouraged other women to step forward and never lose their creativity and enthusiasm because of their age. She says that life can be exciting forever if you are curious and passionate about your aims. Salma Hayek is currently promoting her new Amazon movie, Bliss.

Hayek's film Bliss is about a mind-bending love story revolving around Greg played by Owen Wilson who after being divorced and fired, mysteriously meets Isabel aka Salma Hayek who tries to convince him that he is stuck in a computer-simulated reality. Hayek's Bliss is directed by Mike Cahil and is produced under the banner of Amazon Studios.

Salma Hayek's movies

Salma Hayek's movies cover biographies as well as unique themes. Salma Hayek's debut was a telenovela called Teresa. Salma Hayek's debut in films was with Miracle Alley for which she also got a nomination for Ariel Award. Her breakthrough role was in 2002 in a film called Frida based on the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. She got nominated for Oscars as well as BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards for her performance in Frida. Salma Hayek's other movie with Antonio Banderas called Desperado is highly popular among the audience. She has also acted with Will Smith in the film Wild Wild West.

Image Credits: @salmahayek Instagram

