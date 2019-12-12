Salman Khan Says He Cannot Sleep Alone In His Bed And This Is What Kapil Sharma Has To Say

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the silver screens very soon. The actors of the film are on a promotional spree. Recently the stars appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and seemed to have a fun time. Salman Khan is known for his good sense of humour so he came on The Kapil Sharma Show and the audiences were in for a laugh riot.

During the show, Kapil Sharma asked Salman Khan how much time it takes him to fall asleep, once he went to bed. The actor answered by saying that he could not sleep on his bed and would finally shift to his couch and then fall asleep. Kapil took a dig at Salman Khan as he said that Salman couldn’t sleep on his bed because he was alone there. Salman Khan also enacted his whole sleeping-on-the-couch phase. Watch the video here.

Chulbuli baatein hongi bohot saari jab Kapil ke manch par aayenge #Dabangg3 ke stars! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje pic.twitter.com/4ZGs0AmBmx — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 11, 2019

The makers of the show have also shared a few parts from the show which make you laugh non-stop as they are seen having fun moments. Check out a few videos that might leave you in splits.

Sapna ki punchlines mein utna hi dum hota hai jitna Chulbul Pandey ke punches mein. Dekhiye #Dabangg3 ke stars ko #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, iss weekend raat 9:30 baje pic.twitter.com/cg9GIE3cwp — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 11, 2019

Iss baar masti hogi lajawaab kyuki Bhai bhi hai bade haazirjawab! #Dabangg3 ke stars ko dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/r5BPFkx29o — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 12, 2019

About the film

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film has been in the news since its inception and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar who will make her Bollywood debut in the film. As per reports, the biggest highlight of the film is the fight sequence between the baddie Kiccha Sudeep and Salman. The plot revolves around a happy-go-lucky, fearless inspector, Chulbul Pandey, returns once again to go face-to-face with Balli Singh, a criminal whose antics annoy and have disrupted many people's lives.

