Salman Khan: Best Of The 'Dabangg' Star's Looks From His Films

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 on December 20, 2019. Khan will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the film. The star has sported some iconic looks throughout his career in the industry. Fans fondly try to imitate his style, be it hairstyles, clothes or the popular blue bracelet. Here are some of the star's best looks from his films.

Salman Khan's best looks from films

Tere Naam

This is an iconic look of the star that made the fans go gaga in 2003. He sported a middle-parted look in the film and that is to date one of his most imitated looks and hairstyle of all times. Salman Khan essayed the role of Radhe in this one opposite Bhumika Chawla. the film was directed by Satish Kaushik.

Dabangg

Dabangg is another film of the star that broke box office records. This film also marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut in the Bollywood industry. The star's look of a cop from this film is widely popular. Fans love watching Chulbul Pandey in action and are desperately awaiting the release of the third part.

Kick

Salman Khan was seen sporting a goatee for his character in this one. Fashioning a pompadour hairstyle, Khan played the character of a man named Devi in this one. Released in 2014, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Fans are used to watching Salman Khan in his macho look with six-pack abs. But, many often forget about his chocolate boy look from the '90s. The star perfectly pulled off the look of a sweet and innocent boy in most of his 90s films like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hum Apke Hai Koun and more which also birthed his iconic character name, Prem.

Bodyguard

By the time Bodyguard hit the screens in 2011, fans got used to Salman Khan playing the typical angry young man. While this one was also an action film, the fans witnessed Khan playing a different role than usual. He played the character of a sweet guy named Lovely who is the bodyguard for Divya, played by Kareena Kapoor. He perfectly essayed the role of a loyal bodyguard and won his fans over.

