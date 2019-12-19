Salman Khan's Net Worth Revealed In The New Celebrity 100 List

Salman Khan was recently challenged by a sportsman at Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. The magazine released the list recently and if you do not know it already, Virat Kohli bagged the number 1 position in the list which belonged to Khan in 2018. Salman Khan has been topping the list since years. The Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is yet to release and Salman already is at the 3rd position on Forbes India Celebrity 100.

Salman Khan dethroned by Virat Kohli?

Salman Khan bagged the third position, this year in Forbes India Celebrity 100 List with a whopping ₹229.25 Crores after Virat Kohli at number 1 with ₹252.72 Crores followed by Akshay Kumar at number 2 with ₹293.25 Crores. The celebrity ranks are based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings of the celebrities and their calculated fame quotient, via print and social media reach. Some celebrities who score very high on fame might be ranked higher than those who have stronger revenues, but a poor fame score.

Salman ruled the list since 2016 and for the first time in eight years since the launch of the list, a sportsperson has topped the list by dethroning an actor. If the recent reports are to be believed, Salman also hiked his fees from ₹11 Crores with ₹13 Crores per day this year. Salman's earning from October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, is estimated to be ₹229.25 Crores including his film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements.

On the career front, Salman is currently busy promoting the third instalment of his cop-action Dabangg 3 which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles and is set to release on December 20, 2019.

