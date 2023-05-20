Britney Spears Opens Up On Being Bullied In School: My Dad Secretly Loved It

Britney Spears, in her recent Instagram post, revealed ever since conservatorship, she has been working hard everyday to be a better person. She also called out a media house for talking ill about her and said that they have been talking about her as "if they have any right at all to do so". She further added that the media has always been cruel to her. She also mentioned her father in the post and said that he was supposed to "protect" her "mind and heart", but he supposedly enjoyed her being bullied "secretly."

She started her note writing, "Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over !!! The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!!"

Britney Spears added, "Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so. My girlfriend called me and said, “because I know you, I was laughing at these men and what they were saying”. But she also said it was really disturbing how incredibly conniving and foolish it was. The media has always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care !!!"

Britney Spears on being bullied in school

"I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at !!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight !!! My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it !!! I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times !!! It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!!" she continued.

Talking about what her great grandmother once told her about people, she said, "My great grandmother told me two things that I will never forget. People come here for two reasons… either for a lesson or a blessing. And she said “Dear sweetheart the real key to happiness is to forget every fucking thing that ever happened “ !!! It’s a new day y’all!!!"

About Britney Spears' conservatorship

A judge dissolved Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Prior to that, her conservator and father, Jamie Spears used to monitor her financial and medical choices. The pop star reclaimed her conservatorship after suing her father and was given a verdict in her favour. She was supported by her then-fiancé and now-husband Sam Asghari, who stuck with her through thick and thin.