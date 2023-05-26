Britney Spears Ends Feud With Mom Lynne, Duo Enjoys Coffee After 14 Years

Britney Spears, on Thursday, reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears, after three years. The pop singer penned an emotional note on her Instagram handle informing her fans that she enjoyed a cup of coffee with her mother after almost 14 years. She shared a childhood picture of herself and said 'time heals all the wounds'. Also, Britney revealed that she is 'blessed' that they were able to make things right.

Britney Spears shared a strained relationship with her mother Lynne Spears, owing to the conservatorship case, which the singer won in 2021 after long lasting legal battle. Calling her mother 'sweet,' Britney wrote, "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 year. It’s been such a long time… with family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!"

"And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much!!!," she continued. Towards the end of the note, she revealed that the mother-daughter duo had coffee after 14 years. For the next time, she suggested that they should go out for 'shopping'. "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!" wrote Britney.



About Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship concluded in November 2021. Earlier, her father, Jamie Spears, was her conservator and used to monitor her financial choices. Throughout her conservatorship, she received great support from her then-fiancé and now-husband Sam Asghari. Meanwhile, Britney Spears still shares a strained relationship with her father. A few days ago, she shared a post in which she revealed that her father did not take a stand for her when she used to get bullied in school as a child.