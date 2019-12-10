'Free Guy' Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds Receives Appreciation From Fans

Free Guy is an upcoming American science fiction action comedy film. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds in lead along with Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. The trailer for the film was recently released. Check out what fans have to say about it.

'Free Guy' trailer reaction

The combination of Disney/Fox + Ryan Reynolds + Taika Waititi = absolute brilliance. It feels like new terrain to me so I'll call it groundbreaking. I'm blown away by the trailer. #FreeGuy #FreeGuyTrailer 👀👍🙌👏🙌 — Bluish Colours/B-Widow (@BluishColours) December 7, 2019

The First Trailer for #FreeGuy has dropped...WTF this looks insane in the best way possible. This looks like ‘Ready Player One’ with the humor of ‘Deadpool’, and it’s being marketed as a DISNEY movie! Not at all what we expected. Can’t wait for this... pic.twitter.com/jCnlu8prBr — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) December 7, 2019

This trailer had me at the word TWICE.



Then accelerated into a Brad Pitt Meet Joe Black visual joke. And. Never. Stopped. Nailing. It.@VancityReynolds you saucy minx, this is everything. #FreeGuy https://t.co/FUWw6JsAW3 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) December 7, 2019

So, I had no idea what this movie was going to be about... now seeing the trailer... it’s seriously one of my most anticipated movies of next year! #FreeGuy https://t.co/BnTxKeL9AG — Andre 1984: Afterlife (@BlackNerd) December 8, 2019

#FreeGuyMovie looks absolutely incredible 😂👏🏻👏🏻 — Meelaud Moazampour (@M_Laud) December 9, 2019

Calling it now. #FreeGuy will be a HUGE HIT and #lightthefire for #brands that are thinking about adding #augmentedreality



You know FOX will have branded effects for the movie, and you know we're already working onour👏pitch!#giveawayyourbestideas https://t.co/ew8XRjqqWY — Wild Portals (@wild_portals) December 10, 2019

Looks pretty sweet huh? @VancityReynolds is basically taking over the world and I'm kinda cool with it! — BobDuckNWeave 🦆 (@BobDuckNWeave) December 7, 2019

OMG I have GOT to see this! It's like a day in the life of an NPC on GTA! 😆 And with @VancityReynolds in it, I MUST see it! #FreeGuy 😁https://t.co/NvIbmblWE4 — ⚜️ Multi ⚜️ (@TheMultiMom) December 9, 2019

Trailer

About the film

The story is set in an open-world video game named Free City, it is said to be a mixture of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite. Guy, played by Ryan Reynolds, is a non-played character working as a bank teller. But a code developed by programmers makes Guy aware of his world is a video game. He then takes steps to become a hero himself before it can be shut down. Free Guy is set to release on July 3, 2020.

