The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Free Guy' Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds Receives Appreciation From Fans

Hollywood News

'Free Guy' stars Ryan Reynolds as the lead in this science fantasy action comedy film & the trailer was recently released. Check out what fans say about it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Free guy

Free Guy is an upcoming American science fiction action comedy film. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds in lead along with Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. The trailer for the film was recently released. Check out what fans have to say about it.

Also Read | Black Widow Teaser Trailer Breakdown | Details That One Might Have Missed

'Free Guy' trailer reaction

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Fans React To The Breath-taking Gal Gadot Starrer

Also Read | "No Time To Die Trailer Looks Exceptional" Says Audience About Daniel Crag's Film

Trailer

Also Read | Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Movie Could Be Disney's Next To Rake In 1 Billion Dollars

About the film

The story is set in an open-world video game named Free City, it is said to be a mixture of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite. Guy, played by Ryan Reynolds, is a non-played character working as a bank teller. But a code developed by programmers makes Guy aware of his world is a video game. He then takes steps to become a hero himself before it can be shut down. Free Guy is set to release on July 3, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG