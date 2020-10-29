Sam Smith Talks About Undergoing Hair Transplant Surgery, Stresses On 'art Of Self-care'

Sam Smith recently made a revelation about how they had to undergo hair transplant surgery. The singer, who prefers to use they/them pronouns, revealed this when they recently shared his skincare and beauty tips online. Take a look at what Sam Smith had to say about their hair transplant surgery.

Sam Smith's hair transplant surgery

According to a report by Vogue, singer Sam Smith recently revealed that they had undergone hair transplant surgery as they were suffering from hair loss. Sam shared tips on make-up and skincare on Vogue’s website. The singer shared in a video that they have never spoken about this before that they were losing hair. They explained that after receiving the recommendation of their hairdresser, they finally decided to undergo hair transplant surgery. They also stated that this decision led them with a fuller hairline and a wide grin. The singer was excited to see the transformed look and all they could say was ‘How stunning is it?’. Later, while talking about a hair product, they clearly stated that no product or procedure could ever replace the art of self-care.

Take a look at some of Sam Smith’s photos with a fuller hairline.

Here’s one of Sam Smith’s photos in which fans can see a stunning hairline after they got their surgery done. They beautifully captioned the picture with a song, “picture with a song called Did you lie to me⁠. When you said I was all that you need⁠. Guess we’ll never know all the beautiful things we could be…”

Here’s another one from Sam Smith’s photos where they can be seen signing the copies of their album for fans. In the caption, they wrote that they cannot wait for fans to hear the new song in eight days. They stated how they have been signing copies for fans which they can easily find at their US store or anywhere in the world. The singer also shared a link through which fans could grab a signed copy of the album.

Sam Smith’s latest

Some of the latest work of Sam Smith includes Live At The Spectator, Dancing With A Stranger, My Oasis, I’m Ready, To Die For, How Do You Sleep?, Fire On Fire, to name a few.

