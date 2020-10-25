Katy Perry's Birthday: Take Up This Trivia Quiz If You're Ardent Fan Of 'Roar' Singer

One of the world's best-selling music artists, Katy Perry rings into her 36th birthday on October 25, 2020. The five-time American Music Award winner has sold over 125 million singles and 18 million albums globally throughout her almost two-decade-long career. However, the American songstress rose to fame with the release of the second studio album titled One of the Boys that came out in 2008. Ever since then, Perry has achieved numerous milestones and bagged several eminent awards including a Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Brit Award, and Juno Award to name a few. Now, on the occasion of Katy Perry's birthday, here's a fun quiz comprising Katy Perry's trivia for all the ardent fans of the Daisies crooner out there:

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Katy Perry's quiz

1) What's the real name of Katy Perry?

Kaylee Elizabeth Hudson

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

Kayla Elizabeth Hudson

Kate Elizabeth Hudson

2) During her teenage, Katy Perry pursued a career in which genre of music before becoming a pop icon?

Country Music

Pop Music

Gospel Music

Hip Hop

3) Which studio album of Katy Perry's was inspired by her divorce from British comedian Russell Brand?

Teenage Dream

Prism

Witness

Smile

4) How many number one singles did Katy Perry have at the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 throughout her illustrious career as a songstress?

Three

Six

Nine

Twelve

5) Katy Perry began to serve as a judge of which highly-popular American singing reality TV show from 2018?

America's Got Talent

The Voice

American Idol

The Masked Singer

6) Till date, how many studio albums has Katy Perry released ever since she dropped her first studio album back in 2001?

Four

Five

Six

Seven

7) What's the title of the latest studio album that Katy Perry released this year?

Teenage Dream

Prism

One of the Boys

Smile

8) Back in 2015, Katy Perry became the first-ever female artist whose music video crossed 1 billion views on Vevo. Do you know which song's music video was it?

Roar

Dark Horse

Firework

I Kissed a Girl

9) Katy Perry released her autobiography titled 'Katy Perry: Part of Me' in which year?

2010

2011

2012

2013

10) What's the name of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter who was born this year?

Daisy

Fiona

Olivia

Ava

Katy Perry's birthday quiz answers:

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson Gospel Music Prism Nine American Idol Six Smile Dark Horse 2012 (Other Katy Perry's movies include The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, Brand: A Second Coming and Zoolander 2) Daisy

