Samara Weaving To Play Lead In The Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte Biopic Titled 'Liz'

Australian actor Samara Weaving is popularly known for her role in the film The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Netflix series Hollywood. The actor is said to star in the film Liz which is a biopic of Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte. Read further ahead to know more details:

Samara Weaving to star in the Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte biopic

Samara Weaving, who was last seen in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, is all set to star in a biopic. She will next be seen in Liz, a biopic based on America's forgotten founding mothers, reported Variety. The actor will play the lead role of Elizabeth and will be shown as someone who is known for her fashion sense. The film is directed by Adam Leon and the script is written by Gabriel Neustadt. The film will be produced by 3311 Productions which have also produced films like The assistant and Brigsby Bear.

Who is Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte?

Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte is America's first modern celebrity. She gained her prominence as the first wife of Napoleon Bonaparte’s youngest brother, Jerome. She managed to revolutionize the social scenes in America during the time of Thomas Jefferson's presidency. The woman was known as the first international celebrity in America and popular for her fashion sense, wit and her independence in those years. Her husband Jerome had to annul their marriage on his brother's demand who asked him to return back to France.

On the work front

Samara bagged her first major role in the Australian soap opera Out of The Blue. The actor was then seen in several other TV shows like Home and Away, SMILF, Picnic at Hanging and Hollywood. Samara Weaving's movies like Monster Trucks, Mayhem, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ready or Not, Guns Akimbo, Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Babysitter: Killer Queen garnered her with huge popularity. She also featured in singer Charlie Puth's song Attention. Samara will be next seen in the movie Snake Eyes. She will be seen playing the supporting role of Scarlett. She will also be seen in the TV series Nine Perfect Strangers as Jessica.

