If 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Is Remade In Hindi, Who Would Play Protagonist In Film?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen, starring Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, and Jenna Ortega in the lead, narrates the tale of a babysitter who is a part of a cult group that kills innocent people for their whim. The movie directed by McG is the sequel to the 2017 hit movie The Babysitter, which was a thunderous hit. The Babysitter: Killer Queen starts from where the first part ended.

Cole Johnson, the protagonist, is now in high school, where everyone finds it hard to believe that he exposed a demonic group to the world. Cole is aloof because he feels everyone makes fun of him. However, it all changes when he meets Phoebe, a charming girl, who falls in love with Cole. However, the plot of The Babysitter: Killer Queen is not as hunky-dory as its trailer. It is petrifying and reminiscent of the first part.

Also Read | 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Called 'better Than First Film' By Fans, Samara Wins Hearts

The Babysitter: Killer Queen's universal concept makes it easy to remake. So, what if the movie is remade in Bollywood, who would play which role? Here's a look at the cast of The Babysitter: Killer Queen if remade in Bollywood.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast if remade in Bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur as Cole Johnson

(Source: Judah Lewis and Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

Cole Johnson is a man of fewer words and oppressed feelings. He is having a tough time at his high school, where everyone avoids a conversation with him. Aditya Roy Kapur as a grumpy young teenager would be ideal for Cole Johnson. What connects Aditi Roy Kapur and Cole Johnson is their introvert personality. Aditya Roy Kapur, who in real life is aloof from the glitz and glam of the entertainment industry, is an ideal choice for the role of Cole Johnson. Also, Chole Johnson's character has a few traits that match that of Aditya Roy Kapur's character in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2014).

Sanya Malhotra as Phoebe Atwell

(Source: Jenna Ortega and Sanya Malhotra Instagram)

Phoebe Atwell is a bold and strong girl, who knows what she wants, and tries tooth and nail to achieve it. When she arrives at the cabin for the party, where the demonic cult attacks them, she holds her ground, undeterred. Sanya Malhotra, who recently played in a fierce character in Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi (2020) is a perfect choice for the role of Phoebe Atwell. Just like Phoebe, Sanya Malhotra who hails from Delhi is a strong-willed person in real-life. Also, her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur would be something that will amp the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Star Emily Alyn Opens About Her 'Gossip Girl' Character

Sonakshi Sinha as Bee

(Source: Samara Weaving and Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

Bee is the deadly babysitter who strikes a deal with the devil to fulfill her desires. She forms a cult, where she and her members surrender an innocent soul to the devil in exchange for returns. Sonakshi Sinha, as a grey character is unimaginable but possible. Sonakshi's character in Ittefaq (2017) also had different shades. However, Sonakshi Sinha proved her mettle as an actor and showcased how she can pull off grey characters with finesse.

Sidharth Malhotra as Max

(Source: Robbie Amell and Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Max, one of the members of the demonic group, is charming and good-looking in every frame. Max is a trustworthy guy. He gets brutal when anyone tries to harm his cult. Sidharth Malhotra will be an ideal choice as an affable Max. Sidharth is good looking and has a charming personality. Sidharth Malhotra with his character- Raghu in Marjaavaan (2019) has proved that he can portray characters with grey shades, which makes him perfect for the role of Max.

Also Read | Did You Know 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Has References To 'Terminator' Franchise?

Abhay Deol as John

(Source: Andrew Bachelor Fan page and Abhay Deol Instagram)

John is witty and edgy. He is an integral part of the demonic group, and in the sequel, John's character is well-written and is at par with the other central characters. Abhay Deol as John is an ideal choice because he is witty and intellectual in real-life. Also, as an actor, it is easy for Abhay Deol to get into the skin of any character.

Also Read | The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer Out! The Blood Cult Returns For Cole And Friends

The Babysitter: Killer Queen also consists of other central characters like Melanie, Sonya, Allison, and others. For the role of Melanie, Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi is an ideal choice. Melanie is bubbly and chirpy. She is aware of Cole's past and is deeply in love with him. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be an ideal choice for Allison, who is sassy and one of the most fun characters of the film. Jacqueline Fernandez can essay the part of Sonya, a no-nonsense girl, who hates small talk.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.