'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Called 'better Than First Film' By Fans, Samara Wins Hearts

The Babysitter: Killer Queen has finally released and fans have showcased their reactions online about the sequel. Read further to know more.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The horror drama series has continued after the first edition of The Babysitter released in 2017. Fans have been, since then, eagerly waiting for the sequel that finally dropped on September 10- exclusively on Netflix. The show has seen some new cast along with a number of the old cast members as well. Being one of the most anticipated films The Babysitter: Killer Queen has now finally been garnering some initial fan reactions from fans who seemed to have loved the new film even more than the previous one. A number of new faces have been seen in the new The Babysitter film and thus fans have also posted a few compliments for the actors.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen reactions from fans

The story of The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up from where it initially left off. Cole played by Judah Lewis is seen once again in this film. In the previous outing of The Babysitter, he is tasked with defeating his babysitter. He encounters a good looking babysitter in the previous Babysitter film, however, he later realises that she is part of a satanic cult.

The Babysitter then becomes vicious and stops at nothing to get him. However, after several difficulties, Cole manages to outsmart the evil Babysitter named Bee. In the new part, which is The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the forces of evil have returned to seek revenge from Cole. Several old enemies return back.

The trailer of the film showed a bunch of scenes that were graphic and users hence expected a lot of bloodshed in the film. Several new faces were also seen in the series along with a budding romance between Cole and Melanie. Things get out of hand when a bunch of random people shows up at the house.

Cole and Melanie try their best to evade and defeat them in any way possible. The film does have moments of laughter and some intense scenes as well. Bella Throne once again will be seen in the film as Allison. The trailer also featured King Bach as John along with Robbie Amell as Max and Hana Mae as Sonya.

