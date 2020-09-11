'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Called 'better Than First Film' By Fans, Samara Wins Hearts

The horror drama series has continued after the first edition of The Babysitter released in 2017. Fans have been, since then, eagerly waiting for the sequel that finally dropped on September 10- exclusively on Netflix. The show has seen some new cast along with a number of the old cast members as well. Being one of the most anticipated films The Babysitter: Killer Queen has now finally been garnering some initial fan reactions from fans who seemed to have loved the new film even more than the previous one. A number of new faces have been seen in the new The Babysitter film and thus fans have also posted a few compliments for the actors.

#TheBabysitter2 that sh*t is dope !

Even better than the first film ! Laughing all the day from the beginning till the end 😂 — Iban CARRERE (@i_carrere) September 10, 2020

Also Read | 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Cast: Who Features In The Comedy-horror Film?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen reactions from fans

Also Read | The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer Out! The Blood Cult Returns For Cole And Friends

time to see if #TheBabysitter2 lives up to the hype. scariest movie on Netflix? pfft.. I'll be the judge of that. the first one was more comedy than horror. doubt this will be any different. — 𝕁. and 97 others (@DoomJX) September 10, 2020

Just finished watching #TheBabysitter2 ! That shit was great! I love how they tied things up! RIP Bee — David LeBlanc (@Dleblanc69A) September 10, 2020

This dude really wearing a corduroy suit in high school #TheBabysitter2 pic.twitter.com/wFSE5ckVwH — Nina❤️🇿🇦 (@Nina_S__) September 10, 2020

I didnt expect that plot twist 🤣 #TheBabysitter2 — Dayana 🇲🇾| Isabelomaloski (@dayanajml) September 10, 2020

wasn't even remotely scary. had a fun amount of gore though. a few good kills. kinda funny. had a Scott Pilgrim-y vibe to it. somewhat predictable ending. all and all a pretty decent sequel. I'd watch it again. #TheBabysitter2 — 𝕁. and 97 others (@DoomJX) September 10, 2020

Has anyone seen #TheBabysitter2 on Netflix?? Like that was crazy and I can’t even believe what happened. Boy I hope for a third one! — ZenonGaming (@ZenonGaming101) September 10, 2020

Samara Weaving is so brilliant and charismatic #TheBabysitter2 #babysitterkillerqueen — Phoebe 🎃 (@phoebe_naomi) September 10, 2020

The story of The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up from where it initially left off. Cole played by Judah Lewis is seen once again in this film. In the previous outing of The Babysitter, he is tasked with defeating his babysitter. He encounters a good looking babysitter in the previous Babysitter film, however, he later realises that she is part of a satanic cult.

The Babysitter then becomes vicious and stops at nothing to get him. However, after several difficulties, Cole manages to outsmart the evil Babysitter named Bee. In the new part, which is The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the forces of evil have returned to seek revenge from Cole. Several old enemies return back.

Also Read | 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Casts Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, And Others; Know Details

The trailer of the film showed a bunch of scenes that were graphic and users hence expected a lot of bloodshed in the film. Several new faces were also seen in the series along with a budding romance between Cole and Melanie. Things get out of hand when a bunch of random people shows up at the house.

Cole and Melanie try their best to evade and defeat them in any way possible. The film does have moments of laughter and some intense scenes as well. Bella Throne once again will be seen in the film as Allison. The trailer also featured King Bach as John along with Robbie Amell as Max and Hana Mae as Sonya.

Also Read | 'The Longer Yard' Cast Is Headlined By Adam Sandler Alongside Several Prolific Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.