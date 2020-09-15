Saoirse Ronan Says That She Doesn’t Want To Be Thought Of As 'an Activist'; Read More

Saoirse Ronan is a very well-known Irish and American actor. The Golden Globe Award winner has recently been making the headlines because of her strong comments and actions. Saoirse Ronan has raised her voice on many issues, including the 'Me Too' movement, the book and podcast Feminists Don't Wear Pink (and other lies) and also on being an ambassador for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. However, Saoirse Ronan has recently shared that she doesn’t want to be thought of as an "activist". Read ahead.

Saoirse Ronan on being considered as an activist

Saoirse Ronan is popular for the professional and social work that she does. According to reports from MNS UK, Saoirse Ronan has shared that the actor doesn't consider herself as an activist for the causes that she promotes. She sure wants to keep raising awareness about her charitable efforts using her public profile and the platform she has, but the Little Woman actor has often been very clear about the fact that she does not want people to see her as an activist.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Saoirse Ronan opened up about being considered as an activist during a virtual master class at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 14, 2020). Saorise Ronan said, "I don't consider myself an activist. It would be unfair to say that, given the very small amount of work I've done with people who really dedicate their lives to it".

During the same chat, Saoirse Ronan said that being a mouthpiece for the people that actually know what they're talking about is really how she has always felt about it. She said that she has met a lot of people that support incredible causes and are unbelievably passionate about it.

The actor revealed that she knows many people who are incredibly hardworking in terms of getting the message out there and she’s kind of like everyone else in saying, “oh, what do you need me to do to spread that message out there?”. Saoirse Ronan was in Toronto in order to promote her latest movie, Ammonite, a period romance where she is cast alongside Kate Winslet.

