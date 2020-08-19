'Blackbird' Trailer Promises An Emotional Family Drama With Kate Winslet & Susan Sarandon

Kate Winslet joins hands with Susan Saradon in their upcoming family drama called Blackbird. The movie is due for release in September 2020 in the USA. Earlier today, the trailer was released on YouTube. Here's what this is about.

Blackbird trailer begins with a family huddled in a pristine white living room, where the matriarch announces that she is going to die soon. Her last wish is to spend time with her family who is otherwise a bunch of misfits often at odds with one another. Amid black humour and a very brunette Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon as the lead still manages to awe one with her performance. One might even be reminded of her role as the dying mother in Stepmom. Blackbird trailer seems to promise a great family drama, but one with an emotional ending.

Watch Blackbird trailer here:

According to reports, Blackbird is a remake of the Danish film, Silent Heart which hit the theatres in 2014. The English remake is directed by Roger Michell who has earlier helmed Hollywood classics like Notting Hill. Christian Torpe, who was the screenwriter for the Danish original, has worked his magic in Blackbird too.

Blackbird cast

Blackbird stars Susan Sarandon in the lead role of a woman called Lily who has decided to end her life long battle with ALS. Blackbird also has an otherwise star-studded with Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska playing her daughters, Jennifer and Anna respectively. Sam Neill plays her husband Paul, Anson Boon as Lily's grandson, Rainn Wilson as Jennifer's friend, Lindsay Duncan as Lily's friend and Bex Taylor-Klaus as Anna's partner.

In an interview with USA Today, Susan Sarandon revealed that Blackbird is a movie which many will relate to simply for the theme of a dysfunctional family hoping to work it out while bidding farewell to a dear member. She also hailed the cast and said the experience of working with them was amazing.

Blackbird got its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. This year, the movie will release in the theatres but with a limited theatrical release on September 18.

