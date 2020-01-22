Sara Ali Khan Was The First Choice For 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Reveals Dad Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is currently making headlines after the launch of the first look of his upcoming movie Jawani Jaaneman. The actor is seen in a completely new avatar. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu after a long time as the duo last united for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview with an entertainment portal revealed that Jawani Jaaneman was almost in Sara Ali Khan’s kitty before Alaya was cast for the lead role alongside Saif.

Saif Ali Khan, in a recent conversation with a leading daily, talked about Sara Ali Khan essaying the role that was later offered to Alaya in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor revealed that when Sara was all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Kedarnath, the movie was shelved and she was left with nothing. Therefore, he being the knight in the shining armour for his daughter, offered this role to her. Sara Ali Khan also agreed to perform the role. However, Kedarnath was back on track later and Simmba was also offered to her, added the Hum Tum actor.

Furthermore, he said that he asked Sara Ali Khan to choose Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to work with instead of this movie. Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that even he felt that working with family is complicated. The actor also revealed that he and Sara were offered several movies together. But due to likes and dislikes towards certain roles, they weren’t able to sign any movie together.

About the movie Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy directed by Nitin Kakkar starring Saif Ali Khan along with Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu. It is produced by Jacky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Film.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

