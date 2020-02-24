Sarah Hyland Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Criticising Ariel Winter's Body-con Dress

American television mockumentary family sitcom, Modern Family, has come to an end and it has been a long journey of 11 years for the show. The star cast of the sitcom has been together over the years. It was an emotional moment for the entire cast including Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofia Vergara, among others.

Many of them shared a couple of pictures and videos from their last day of filming. But amidst this, it seems like something didn't go down well with Sarah Hyland.

Interestingly, the cast gathered for the wrap party of Modern Family held on Saturday night at Hollywood’s Sunset Room. Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, who play the Dunphy sisters Haley and Alex on the show, looked stunning while twinning in their black outfits.

Sarah also penned a heartwarming caption that read, 'I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor 😂 We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other ❤️'.

See her post below:

Sarah shared a slideshow from the night, and it was Ariel Winter's sheer body con dress that got everyone’s attention. Ariel and her see-through off shouldered dress became the subject for online trolls. Many left a few mean and ill comments about her outfit.

But Sarah Hyland was quick to slam the trolls and jumped to Ariel Winter's support. One of the comments read, “What's up with ariel winters outfit tho,” to which Sarah replied, “you that she’s (fire emoticon)?? I KNOW.” Many other fans and followers praised Sarah for taking a dig at the troll.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sarah Hyland Instagram)

