When Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Dialogue On SNL Left Audience Spellbound

Ryan Reynolds is popular for several reasons, and his comic timing is definitely one of them. In an episode of the popular Hollywood show Saturday Night Live, actor and comedian Will Ferrell was saying a monologue when he spotted Ryan Reynolds in the audience and what followed was a fun dialogue that had the fans in splits. Read on to know more about this incident that had the audience at Saturday Night Live go gaga over Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Confesses A Rather 'weird Situation' To Camilla Cabello In Talk Show

Will Ferrell on Saturday Night Live

The awkward yet funny incident took place when comedian Will Ferrell hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time in his career and was taken aback when he spotted Ryan Reynolds in the audience as he was going on with his monologue. After spotting the Deadpool star in the audience, Ferrell told him that he looked a lot like Ryan Reynolds to which Reynolds said, "I get that a lot." Will confirmed that it indeed was Ryan sitting with the show spectators which hilariously caught him off guard and took him some time to digest that he actually was there.

After a bit of dialogue between the two, Ryan asked Ferrel continued his monologue which is when he started doing an impression of Tracy Morgan, citing that whenever he's nervous, he starts talking like the Fist Fight actor. Following this, Tracy Morgan himself came out and got Will Ferrell back on track to end his monologue.

Also Read | Blake Lively Celebrates Ryan Reynolds' Birthday, Shares Heartwarming Post

Also Read | Remember When Ryan Reynolds Got Fooled On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Also Read | When Ryan Reynolds Said He 'lived & Breathed' His Character 'Detective Pikachu'; Watch

Ryan Reynolds and his upcoming films to look out for

The Green Lantern actor has a lot of films in his kitty and is busy shooting his latest flick with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, titled Red Notice which also stars Dwayne Johnson. The film is supposed to be released on Netflix in 2021 and is being co-produced by Dwayne Johnson himself. Other than Red Notice, he has Deadpool 3, Detective Pikachu 2 and Free Guy up his sleeve. The actor shot to stardom post his 2016 release Deadpool which was an action film. Ryan Reynolds has also acted in some thrillers and horror films such as The Amityville Horror and Buried.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Films 'The Captive' & 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' Have A Common Connection

Image Credit: Ryan Reynolds Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.