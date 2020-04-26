SNL Home Edition Returns With Brad Pitt As US' Man-of-the-moment Dr. Anthony Fauci

It was only last week that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci had stated that if any actor should portray him on America's popular show 'Saturday Night Live' it should be Brad Pitt. His wish came true after SNL's latest home edition opened with a celebrity cameo from Brad Pitt playing the American physician and immunologist on Saturday.

Read: 'American Idol' Follows SNL's Footsteps, Will Soon Start Home Edition Amid COVID-19

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

Read: 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Gets A Shoutout On SNL With A Rib-tickling Parody

The three-minute video posted by SNL on their Twitter page has garnered more than 1.5 million views and shows Pitt enacting Fauci with his lines interspersed with actual footage of US President Donald Trump speaking about COVID-19. The video began with the note and voice-over saying, "And now, a message from one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force - Dr. Anthony Fauci."

Pitt's Fauci even took a jibe at Trump's recent comment where he predicted that Coronavirus would disappear like a 'miracle' one day. "A miracle would be great! Who doesn't love miracles? But miracles shouldn't be Plan A," Pitt's Fauci said.

Towards the end of the video, as the 56-year-old actor removed his wig and dropped the Fauci accent and said: "To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time." He wrapped up the show by thanking the front line responders for their contribution during the coronavirus crisis.

Read: Adam Sandler Reflects On The Time He Got Angry With Jimmy Fallon For His SNL Impersonation

Read: 'SNL' Returns For Work-at-home Version With Host Tom Hanks

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.