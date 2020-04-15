'American Idol' Follows SNL's Footsteps, Will Soon Start Home Edition Amid COVID-19

The singing reality show American Idol will continue to air via its first-ever home-edition. American Idol has adopted this new edition since the Coronavirus pandemic has led to stay-at-home orders by the government. The singing reality show’s judge Lionel Richie confirmed this news on Twitter.

'American Idol' home-edition on the way

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to many countries implementing stay-at-home orders or a complete lockdown. The global entertainment industry has come to a standstill due to this lockdown. But social media is being considered as a boon in this situation.

Many shows amidst this lockdown are starting with home editions. The singing reality show American Idol is the latest show to join this bandwagon. According to a media portal’s report, from April 26, the show will go live from various locations.

All the judges of the show, namely, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will go live from their homes. The same goes for host Ryan Seacrest, in-house mentor Bobby Bones, and all the 20 finalists. The show is yet to reveal other details about this American Idol home-edition. Judge Lionel Richie also took to Twitter and confirmed the news about this stay-at-home edition.

How will @AmericanIdol continue?

I'll be judging from home in LA.🏡@KatyPerry in Cali.👋@LukeBryanOnline & @mrBobbyBones in Nashville.🤠@RyanSeacrest will host from Cali!

Contestants perform at their house!🎤

America will VOTE and choose a WINNER!🗳️ pic.twitter.com/0dF8wEr2vv — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 14, 2020

Apart from American Idol, many other shows are also facing an issue because of the Coronavirus pandemic. NBC’s The Voice is currently airing its pre-taped episodes and is yet to decide about its next move. America’s Got Talent has reportedly shifted to an online audition approach amidst the stay-at-home orders. Saturday Night Live already premiered its Home Edition amidst the pandemic with guest host Tom Hanks.

