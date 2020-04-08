Adam Sandler Reflects On The Time He Got Angry With Jimmy Fallon For His SNL Impersonation

Quarantining due to lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis has affected a lot of things in the world. One of which is the entertainment industry. Television shows have come to a halt due to the ongoing pandemic. Many of the daily TV shows have been running on a low budget setting. Jimmy Fallon currently also is doing the same thing and is interviewing celebrities who are also in quarantine. Recently, comedy star Adam Sandler was a guest on Jimmy Fallon's show. They talked about a lot of things, but the most prominent thing which they talked about was Saturday Night Live. Here is what Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler had to say about their time on this show.

Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon speak about Saturday Night Live

While Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler were conversing on the show, Jimmy asked Adam about a phone call they had 20 years ago. After a few bumps, both remembered the time when Jimmy had called Adam for asking his permission to do an impression of him in an SNL sketch. While Sandler agreed to the parody, he got all riled upon it. Adam also spoke about how he feels about it now.

In the video, Adam Sandler said, "I do remember back then – that’s like 20 years ago or something – always getting calls from anybody who mentioned your name from my friends in my hometown, going, ‘You see they were making fun of you? Blah blah blah.’ And I had to be like, ‘Oh yeah, really?’ But as I got older, I was like what the hell is the difference, man? It’s fun. Who cares?"

Adam Sandler also said "I remember on SNL I did a few people who were pissed at me afterward, and I didn’t understand because I was so young. I don’t remember which actors and stuff, but a skit is written, and all of a sudden you’re supposed to do an impression of somebody. And then I went to like a Knicks game or something, and somebody I did was there, and [they] ignored me. They ice you, right?"

