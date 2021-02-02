'Saved By The Bell' Cast: Know The Actors And The Character They Play In This 1989 Sitcom

1989 American sitcom Saved By The Bell was one of the widely watched shows and was created by Sam Bobrick. The makers had released four seasons of the show. The plot of the series revolves around a group of high school friends and their rapport with their principal at fictional Bayside High School based in Los Angeles. It primarily focused on commercial situations but often dabbled into serious social issues as well. If wants to know the cast of Saved By The Bell, this article provides all the details.

Details of Saved By The Bell cast

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zachary Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar played the character of Zachary Morris in the series. Morris was that kid in high school who was loved by everyone. He has a knack for understanding the nitty-gritty of a business but revived poor marks in history and literature. But he works hard and gets accepted to Yale for his further studies. He is one of the funniest of Saved By The Bell cast.

Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski

Tiffani Thiessen played the character of Kelly Kapowski. Kelly is the most popular girl in school. She also is also the head cheerleader and the captain of the volleyball team. Zach is interested in her romantically and they both marry as well in the end. Unlike other students at school, she comes from a simple household as her parents work hard to earn money.

Dustin Diamond as Samuel Powers

Dustin Diamond played the character of Samuel Powers. Samuel is the nerdy kid in the group. He intrigued and fascinated by insects and computers. He also builts a robot friend and calls him Kevin. Kevin is built and engineered from scratch by Samuel.

Mario Lopez as Albert Clifford Slater

Mario Lopez portrayed the character of Albert Clifford Slater. Slater is a school jock who excels in sports. He is a pro in wrestling and also the quarterback of the football team. He is not as bright in the classroom as he is on the field.

Elizabeth Berkley as Jessica Myrtle Spano

Elizabeth Berkley essayed the character of Jessica Myrtle Spano. Jessica is Zach, Kelly and Samuel's best friend. She initially does not accept her father's new wife who is younger than him. But eventually, she starts gelling up with her.

Lark Voorhies as Lisa Marie Turtle

Lark Voorhies played the character of Lisa Marie Turtle. Lisa is the rich girl of the group. She often wears designer clothes at school. Both her parents are physicians. She also pursues a career in fashion.

