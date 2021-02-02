Tess Holliday Reveals Her Marriage Was Abusive & Toxic, Says "I'm Lucky I Get To Walk Out"

Tess Holliday took to her Instagram handle and opened up about her “abusive” marriage with Nick Holliday. The American plus-size model claimed in her Instagram post that she has chosen to talk about it publically as there are many people going through similar things. She also talked about how the abuse in her marriage was subtle but she feels lucky that she gets to walk away from it.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Tess Holliday's marriage was "toxic" and "abusive", claims model

Tess in her latest Instagram post claimed that the healing process is much harder than she imagined. She wrote in the post, “Coming out of such an abusive, unhealthy, toxic marriage and finding love through my friendships and more importantly myself has been such a freeing experience. I'm choosing to share all of this with y'all because I know so many people are going through similar things”. The model further talked about how she realizes that it is not easy for everyone who is suffering to walk out of an abusive relationship.

She further wrote in the post, “I can't say that it's as easy as leaving, because for some, they don't get that choice, it's stolen from them. Not everyone gets to walk away and feel the sun kissing their skin, and I hold space for those that we have lost to intimate partner violence. I know how lucky I am, and it's not something I take for granted”. Tess also encouraged people who are in an abusive relationship that it is not their fault. “If you are in this situation, you are so loved and your feelings are valid, even if you can't see that right now. This isn't your fault,” the post read.

Tess described the abuse as “subtle” enough that it disguises itself as love. She wrote in the post, “Abuse is so subtle sometimes that it bleeds into our lives slowly, disguising itself as love. It doesn't matter how 'powerful' you are. It doesn't matter how much you 'love yourself.' It doesn't matter if you think 'it will never happen to me.' It happens”. The model further talked about the healing process and stated in the post, “The road back to myself has been a long, confusing & hard path. I still don't recognize myself in the mirror most days”. However, further revealed that she is happy and safe and making peace with how she looks. Check out the post below.

Tess Holliday's Instagram

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

An old picture of Tess Holliday's husband

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.