Kea Peahu's Parents, Biography, Ethnicity - Get To Know The Rising Star Who Joined Netflix

Child actor Kea Peahu is surprising everyone with her outstanding acting debut in Netflix' latest original Finding Ohana today. Finding Ohana is a 2021 adventure drama of two siblings discovering their Hawaiian heritage as they make their way into the trip of a lifetime to Oahu. For regular late-night show watchers, Kea Peahu will be a familiar face as she was first discovered on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Since then, she has come a long way into the showbiz. Let's get to know the rising star up close.

Who is Kea Peahu? Kea Peahu's Parents, Biography, Ethnicity

Long before she made people swoon over her acting skills in the adventure movie, Kea Peahu was originally a dancer. In fact, she was just 8 years old when her dancing performance went viral on the Internet, which earned her a spot as a guest on the Ellen show. Ever since then, Kea has been a regular in music videos of popular artists like Jennifer Lopez and Chris Brown. However, she earned a household name status all over Hawaii at the age of 10 when she appeared in a local news channel KHON-2 news network where she was seen showcasing her dance moves.

Peahu is a part of a family of five, consisting of her parents, a younger brother and an elder sister. Kea Peahu's parents are of the Hawaiian descent, her mother Sanoi Peahu works for KP construction and Oahu Flooring. In an interview with Hawaii News Now, Kea's mother revealed that Kea was 7 when they decided to leave Hawaii to settle in Ontario, California. Kea then added that it felt nice to revisit her native for the shoot of the movie. She expressed how much she missed her family as they had all chosen to stay back in Hawaii and eagerly wishes to meet them.

Kea boasts a whopping 85K followers on Instagram and is also an active user of TikTok, although both the channels are primarily handled by her parents. On Instagram, she's mostly seen performing with her The Lab crew and making dance collab videos with her fans. In her latest venture, Kea will be seen exploring her Hawaiian heritage and expects viewers to learn a thing or two about her culture while enjoying the movie.

