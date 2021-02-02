Eva Mendes Clarifies Her Stance On Plastic Surgeries By Saying She's "all For It"

Hitch star Eva Mendes took to Instagram in order to deny any reports that communicated that the actor, 46, is against cosmetic surgeries. The latest addition to the list of Eva Mendes Instagram posts sees the actor sharing a screenshot of one such report whose headline reads that the Ghost Rider star denied the allegations of getting any form of cosmetic surgery done. Condemning the same through the caption of the post, Eva Mendes communicated that she is pro cosmetic surgery. She did so by explicitly saying that she's all for it. The post that is at the centre of Eva Mendes plastic surgery episode can be found below as well as Eva Mendes Instagram.

Gone Saturday, Mendes took to her Instagram to wish her friend a very happy birthday and took some time to reply to her fans in the comment section. A report on WION suggested that a false botched surgery accusation was made by a supposed fan of the actor. The report claimed that the user explained her absence on social media by opining that since she had a plastic surgery done and does not look as aesthetically pleasing as before, she has toned down her social media activity in a now-deleted post. In response, Mendes reportedly explained her absence by saying that she has decided to spend more time with her two children with Ryan Gosling. In addition to the same, while directly addressing the accusations of her getting plastic surgery done, she supposedly said that she can and will do whatever she likes, but that wasn't the reason for her social media absence.

As far as her work is concerned, Mendes was last seen in Lost River, the film that was directed by her beau, Ryan Gosling. As of this writing, it has been nearly seven years since has appeared in a big-screen outing. Prior to the same, she was seen in a film called The Place Beyond The Pines, which saw Mendes team up with the likes of Gosling and A Star Is Born actor-director Bradley Cooper.

