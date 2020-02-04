Japanese Horror Movies That You Cannot Binge-watch Alone!

Some of the popular American horror movies are remakes of Japanese movies. Movies like Ringu (remade as The Ring), Ju-on: The Grudge (remade as The Grudge) and many more were remade as American horror movies. Not to mention these movies were quite terrifying. Let us take a look at some of the best Japanese horror movies.

Best Japanese horror movies

Cold Fish

This movie was released in the year 2010 and is available on Amazon Prime. The plot of the movie is about a serial killer who buys a fish shop from the previous owner. The horror part is about the fish in the aquarium. The movie stars Mitsuru Fukikoshi, Denden, and Asuka Kurosawa in lead roles. The movie has won quite a few awards including the best screenplay award at Fantastic Fest 2010. The movie is said to be based on true events.

Audition

As per reports, it is said that Audition is one of the most terrifying Japanese horror films. The story is about a widower who holds auditions to find a new wife. He falls for an enchanting young woman with a dark past. There is an unexpectedly gruesome torture scene at the end of the movie. The film is a 1999 film and stars Ryo Ishibashi and Eihi Shiina in lead roles.

One Missed Call

One Missed Call is a Japanese horror film that was remade in 2008 in English. The 2003 original is about a psychology student who receives an unsettling voicemail on her mobile of her own voice screaming. The American version received far better reviews than the original. The movie is directed by Renpei Tsukamoto and bankrolled by Yoichi Arishige and Naoki Satō.

Image Courtesy: HD Retro Trailers' Youtube Channel

