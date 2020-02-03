Mangaka Faces Social Media Flak For Naming Character After Japanese Experiments On POWs

A popular Japanese manga artist is facing a lot of criticism on social media for naming villainous doctor after inhuman Japanese wartime experiments conducted on Chinese and Korean Prisoners of War (POWs). My Hero Academia is a popular shonen manga with fans in Japan and internationally. Fans were excitedly awaiting the release of the latest chapter of the comic which would reveal the new alias of the villainous Doctor Ujiko who aids the series primary antagonists. However, Horikoshi's choice has left a lot of international fans fuming/

Read: Frozen 2 Creates A Marketing Controversy In Japan; Manga Artists Used For Promotions

The controversy

Japan carried out a series of horrific human experiments on more than 3,000 people, mostly Chinese civilians, but also Korean, Russian, British and American POWs during World War II. The experiments were carried out in Unit 731 complex that was built in 1936 in modern-day Harbin, northeastern China, for the Japanese Imperial Army.

Horikoshi is facing the wrath on social media for naming a villainous doctor after the experiments conducted on POWs. #APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI is trending on Twitter as many demanding an unconditional apology from the artist.

Read: Wrestlemania In Florida: Throwback To 2017 When The Undertaker Lost To Roman Reigns

Fans criticise the controversial name

No comics like to use sins in history to hurt victims except some Japanese cartoonists .I mean HORIKOSHI.#APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI — wifi这里有 (@p_yn0mj) February 3, 2020

1、 You can't make fun of the victims of war or disaster.

2、You can't show contempt for certain professions.

3、You can't make fun of the nation, the people or the public.

——Osamu Tezuka, How to Make a Comic#APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI #MARUTA

#ヒロアカ真面目にあやまれ — Lisan (@2amsWW6s9U9P9LX) February 3, 2020

#APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI #ヒロアカ真面目にあやまれ#MARUTA

For world wide fans. Especially Chinese and Russians whose ancestors were suffered from Japanese army,



Please be alert.



They might use your past just for fun.

It's us now but next turn will be yours. — 흉폭한 다람쥐 (@i_luvmaself) February 3, 2020

#APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI#Dont_Use_丸太_Horikoshi #maruta731

Using the derogatory term as the character's name in the comics is an insult to wartime victims and victimized countries. I think the author must apologize openly and sincerely! pic.twitter.com/haAYqIOpcF — Faust (@FaustCrimson) February 3, 2020

Read: Man City's Discipline Comes Under Scanner After Oleksandr Zinchenko's Red Card Vs Spurs

However, not everyone was criticising Horikoshi for naming the villainous doctor after Japanese experiments on POWs, as some people on social media also came out in support of the artist.

We can make a mistake 'cause we are HUMAN!!! When someone that he had made a mistake and say apologize. Won't you forgive him listener?!!! #APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI — Present MIC 🎤🎶 [[MHA PR]] (@MIC_Hizashi) February 3, 2020

Yikes The My Hero Academia fans getting #APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI Trending on twitter after Shonen Jump official response in changing the name "Maruta" IMAGINE not being able to call your FICTIONAL CHARACTER Anne because its the first name of Anne Frank.. SMH My Hero Academia Fandom🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oLdxr3HkZs — SGSAMI 🍀 (@SGSAMII) February 3, 2020

The author has since issued a statement promising to change the Doctor's name.

Read: The Rock Wanted To Face Sting At WrestleMania 21, Reveals WWE Legend Jim Ross