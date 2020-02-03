Union Budget
Union Budget
Mangaka Faces Social Media Flak For Naming Character After Japanese Experiments On POWs

Rest of the World News

A Japanese manga artist is facing a lot of criticism on social media for naming villainous doctor after inhuman Japanese wartime experiments conducted on POWs.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mangaka

A popular Japanese manga artist is facing a lot of criticism on social media for naming villainous doctor after inhuman Japanese wartime experiments conducted on Chinese and Korean Prisoners of War (POWs). My Hero Academia is a popular shonen manga with fans in Japan and internationally. Fans were excitedly awaiting the release of the latest chapter of the comic which would reveal the new alias of the villainous Doctor Ujiko who aids the series primary antagonists. However, Horikoshi's choice has left a lot of international fans fuming/

The controversy

Japan carried out a series of horrific human experiments on more than 3,000 people, mostly Chinese civilians, but also Korean, Russian, British and American POWs during World War II. The experiments were carried out in Unit 731 complex that was built in 1936 in modern-day Harbin, northeastern China, for the Japanese Imperial Army.

Horikoshi is facing the wrath on social media for naming a villainous doctor after the experiments conducted on POWs. #APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI is trending on Twitter as many demanding an unconditional apology from the artist. 

Fans criticise the controversial name

However, not everyone was criticising Horikoshi for naming the villainous doctor after Japanese experiments on POWs, as some people on social media also came out in support of the artist. 

The author has since issued a statement promising to change the Doctor's name.

Published:
