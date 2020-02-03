Union Budget
Japanese Company Selling 'DIY Coffin Kits' To Help Keep Funeral Costs Down

Rest of the World News

To help keep funeral costs down, a Japanese company Tsubasa Utility has come up with an ingenious product, a 'build-your-own' funeral kit

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Japanese

An average funeral in Japan can cost around 1.5 million Japanese Yen or $13,746 which is very high compared to other countries. To tackle the problem and cut funeral costs, a Japanese company has come up with an ingenious product, a 'build-your-own' funeral kit. The economical kit costs a mere $260 and will contain everything that requires to go six feet under the ground. And in case the deceased has decided to go with the cremation rather than a burial, the kit provides an urn that can store the ashes and a silver box to store leftover bones. 

DIY funeral kit

The kit is produced by Tsubasa Public Utility Co, a Nagano-based company and is now on sale on its official website. According to the company's website, the kit contains 1 wooden coffin, 1 small metal urn, 1 silver box (for storing bones leftover from cremation), Duvet set for the coffin (head pillow, mattress, comforter duvet), 1 DIY funeral handbook and Furoshiki (wrapping cloths). The DIY funeral handbook contains instructions on ceremonial rites that can help put the soul of departed to rest. The coffin has a viewing hatch for those who want to keep it open for friends and family to see through. 

According to the website, the coffin is a one-touch assembly type. If it is not assembled, it can be transported by a private car or a light truck and can even fit in a hatchback type. The description on the website stated that the finished size of the coffin after assembly is L 1800mm x W 480mm x H 384mm. 

Just recently, an Italian company came up with a DIY (Do it Yourself) kit which can transform cycles into man-powered jet skis. According to media reports, the Shuttle Bike Kit is priced at  €1,399 including VAT. The kit contains two bright yellow pontoons, which helps riders to float. The shuttle can sustain a maximum speed of 7mph (miles per hour) and an average velocity of 4mph, in terms of speed. 

Published:
COMMENT
