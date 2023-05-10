Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Being Turned Down For Iron Man 2 And Gravity

Scarlett Johansson is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and is best known for her portrayal of Black Widow, in the movie Iron Man 2. However, the actress has revealed that the situation might have been different as she bagged the role of Black Widow by chance. Scarlett Johansson began her career as a child artist and is now an acclaimed actress.

Scarlett Johansson was often typecasted in glamorous roles like in the movies Rough Night, He’s Just Not Into You and The Nanny Diaries. In an interview with Variety, she revealed that she struggled to break free from the ‘bombshell’ image she was given in cinema. She also revealed how things changed and she finally bagged the role in Iron Man 2 after being rejected for it once.

In the interview, Scarlett Johansson shared, "I got turned down for two roles — the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity. I had wanted that role so much”. She added that after losing out on those roles she felt ‘frustrated and hopeless’. She also added that the kind of work she was doing at the time was ‘unfulfilling’ and she wondered if it was the end of the road for her, creatively.

Scarlett Johansson in Iron Man 2

Even though she was turned down initially, Scarlett Johansson ended up playing a pivotal part in Iron Man 2. The actress essayed the role of Black Widow, which was initially planned to be played by Emily Blunt. However, the latter had contractual commitments and had to finish the shoot for her movie Gulliver’s Travels. The role of Black Widow thus landed in the kitty of Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson also noted how the role was different that what she had been playing in the past. She mentioned how her character did not add much substance to the movie overall in a way that could change the narrative of the story. However, she added that the character had the potential to grow in the films that were to come. Since then, the actress has been harrowing some power-packed roles in movies such as Under the Skin, Her and others.