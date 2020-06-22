Scarlett Johansson Says Her Voice Was A 'disadvantage' In Her Early Days

Actor Scarlett Johansson, in an interview with a leading daily, said that her 'husky voice' was a disadvantage at the initial stage of her career. She also spoke more about the early days of her career. Read on to know more details:

Scarlett Johansson says her voice was a drawback

In the interview, Scarlett Johansson opened up about the beginning of her career. She said that when she was a little kid, she trained as a singer because she really wanted to do musical theatre. The Marvel star mentioned that her voice was so 'deep' it was impossible for her to get cast in a musical play. So she went into acting instead, the actor mentioned.

Scarlett Johansson further added that she would go on auditions and was like a ''cute little blonde girl''. Then she would open her mouth and say, “Buy this product, it is fantastic’ in a ''deep voice''. She stated that it was “quite a disadvantage” at that time. Johannsson recalled that she lost count of hearing casting directors ask her if she had a sore throat.

Scarlett Johansson gained widespread recognition for her performances in Manny & Lo, The Horse Whisperer and Ghost World. She portrays Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Her most acclaimed works include The Prestige, Lost in Translation, Match Point, Under the Skin, Her, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and more.

Scarlett Johansson is the world’s highest-paid female actor since 2018, according to a popular magazine. Her films have reportedly grossed more than $14.3 billion worldwide, making her the highest-grossing female box office star of all time and the ninth-highest-grossing box office star of all time. Johansson is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a BAFTA Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Scarlett Johansson will next be seen in Black Widow, the 24th film in the MCU. Directed by Cate Shortland it will show Natasha Romanoff confronting her past. The movie also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. It is said to be set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). Black Widow was initially set to hit the theatres in May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to release on November 6, 2020.

