Scary Anime Movies To Give You Nightmares: 'Wicked City', 'Perfect Blue', And More

Hollywood News

Scary anime movies that will surely give you goosebumps. Read more to know about these anime movies that you can binge-watch this weekend.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Scary anime movies

Scary anime movies have often stolen the limelight. Scary anime movies like Paprika, Blood: The Last Vampire, Vampire Hunter D and many more have not only done well at the box office but have also given goosebumps. There are some scary anime movies that are based on popular novels. Let us take a look at some of them.

Scary anime movies to binge-watch

Perfect Blue

The 1997 movie revolves around a singer who quits her band to become an actor. The Japanese movie is directed by Satoshi Kon and written by Sadayuki Murai. It is based on the novel Perfect Blue: Complete Metamorphosis. 

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

The story is about vampires of the future who rule at night. The anime movie is based on the novel Vampire Hunter D: Demon Deathchase that is written by Hideyuki Kikuchi. The movie stars Pamela Segall, John DiMaggio, Dwight Schultz, and Andy Philpot. The movie was first released in Japanese, followed by its English version.

Resident Evil: Degeneration

The movie Resident Evil: Degeneration is about Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield who join forces to control a monster that is created by a deadly virus. After the success of the movie, there was also a video game series launched to capitalise on its popularity. Resident Evil: Degeneration is directed by Makoto Kamiya and produced by Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Wicked City

Wicked City’s story is about a war between Earth and the Black World. The movie is based on Black Guard, the first in a series of six novels of the same name. This dark fantasy film was popular in Japan, receiving positive reviews.

Image Courtesy: Kojima Production's Twitter

 

 

