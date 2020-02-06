Scary Anime Movies To Give You Nightmares: 'Wicked City', 'Perfect Blue', And More

Scary anime movies have often stolen the limelight. Scary anime movies like Paprika, Blood: The Last Vampire, Vampire Hunter D and many more have not only done well at the box office but have also given goosebumps. There are some scary anime movies that are based on popular novels. Let us take a look at some of them.

ALSO READ | BoJack Horseman: Best Quotes From The Adult Animated Netflix Series

Scary anime movies to binge-watch

Perfect Blue

The 1997 movie revolves around a singer who quits her band to become an actor. The Japanese movie is directed by Satoshi Kon and written by Sadayuki Murai. It is based on the novel Perfect Blue: Complete Metamorphosis.

All I want in life are Perfect Blue movie posters. pic.twitter.com/3NOxkm0tIs — Kuro (@kurolainn) September 30, 2019

ALSO READ | Netflix Announces It Will Produce An Animated Film Adaptation Of 'The Witcher'

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

The story is about vampires of the future who rule at night. The anime movie is based on the novel Vampire Hunter D: Demon Deathchase that is written by Hideyuki Kikuchi. The movie stars Pamela Segall, John DiMaggio, Dwight Schultz, and Andy Philpot. The movie was first released in Japanese, followed by its English version.

Vampire Hunter D - Bloodlust is up on youtube, beautifully animated movie - I'll reply to this with a link <3 pic.twitter.com/2mUpmZgZ34 — Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) December 23, 2018

ALSO READ | 'Panga' Promo Goes 'Kangana-less', Features Jassie Gill In Animated Conversation With Son

Resident Evil: Degeneration

The movie Resident Evil: Degeneration is about Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield who join forces to control a monster that is created by a deadly virus. After the success of the movie, there was also a video game series launched to capitalise on its popularity. Resident Evil: Degeneration is directed by Makoto Kamiya and produced by Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Wicked City

Wicked City’s story is about a war between Earth and the Black World. The movie is based on Black Guard, the first in a series of six novels of the same name. This dark fantasy film was popular in Japan, receiving positive reviews.

Film watching day of the month today. Today's movie was "Wicked City", an awesome and weird movie from 30 years ago! pic.twitter.com/F1EZ0FWkPR — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 19, 2019

ALSO READ | Scoob' And Other Upcoming Animated Films In 2020 That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Image Courtesy: Kojima Production's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.