Netflix Announces It Will Produce An Animated Film Adaptation Of 'The Witcher'

After the unbelievable success of Netflix's The Witcher and Henry Cavill's portrayal as Geralt of Rivia, it has recently been confirmed that a Witcher animated film is being developed by Netflix. The good news was announced by Netflix on its Twitter account and is called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The release date for the animated film has yet to be announced but Netflix did reveal that the famous Studio Mir that was behind Legend of Korra will be animating the movie. Writers Lauren S. Hissrich and Beau DeMayo that worked on season one are also on board.

The series The Witcher is based on Polish novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The books had previously also inspired a widely popular gaming franchise of the same name. The series centres around a mutant monster hunter called the Witcher played by Henry Cavill.

It is speculated that the first season of The Witcher will be the biggest first season in the television history ever, as it was reportedly watched by nearly 76 million customer households in the first four weeks of release.

Reportedly, 46 per cent of Netflix subscribers as of the end of 2019 have seen The Witcher, adding to the success of the series. Recently, the Chairman/CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the popularity of The Witcher ended the year on a high note. Adding to the same, Reed teased that a massive new franchise will develop season after season.

Given its success, season 2 of The Witcher was announced and is scheduled to start shooting next month. While talking to media, show writer Hissrich said that the majority of the first season was focused on world-building and strengthening and showcasing the relationships between the main characters. She also added that all the groundwork laid in season one would bear fruit in season two.

