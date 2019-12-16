Best Sci-Fi Novels Of 2019 To Add To Your Reading List

From acclaimed authors to emerging ones, 2019 was a box full of surprises for Sci-Fi enthusiasts. Science Fiction books always leave the readers in awe and anticipation. However, with the year ending, here are the best Sci-Fi books of 2019. These are not in any particular order.

Recursion

Screenwriter and novelist Blake Crouch wrote this inventive and ambitious story on technology, time travel, and the nature of memory and sequences. The book’s distinctly weird science is actually laid up in recent laboratory research, which lends an eerie temporal echo to the proceedings. Also, Crouch suggests an oddly alluring explanation for the phenomenon that we call déjà vu. This is one of the acclaimed books of 2019.

The City In The Middle Of The Night

The story revolves around a distant, tidally-locked world called January, a young woman named Sophia is inadvertently branded a dissident and exiled to a city on the planet’s dark side. After the native lifeforms, the Gelet (called Crocodiles by the humans), save her life, Sophia, her friend Bianca, and their companions set out to change the world and humanity itself. Charlie Jane Anders’ this book is a compassionate and complicated read that questions privilege, love, and his take on being human.

Famous Men Who Never Lived

This is one of the most anticipated books of 2019. For readers of Station Eleven and Exit West, Famous Men Who Never Lived explores the effects of displacement on our identities, the communities that come together through circumstance. This science fiction novel is about the existence of an alternate universe. Three years before the events of the plot, 156,000 people, including protagonists Helen “Hel” Nash and her boyfriend Vikram Bhatnagar passed through the Gate.

Exhalation: Stories

Ted Chiang is responsible for some of the best-written science fiction in recent years. The nine-story collection includes the likes of The Lifecycle of Software Objects, a brilliant story about artificial intelligence, and Exhalation, about a scientist’s observations of the universe. The entire book is eye-opening, thoughtful, and some of the best that science fiction has to offer.

