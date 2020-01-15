Hollywood Movies With Open Endings Which Should Be On Your Watchlist

Hollywood movies are known for the diverse range of genres which they bring to the table. Unlike a lot of other film industries, Hollywood is not all about 'happy-endings,' rather not a conventional ending at all too at times, with some of the movies abruptly ending, leaving it all on the audience's imagination. There are a number of movies with cliff hangers and if you are a fan of such movies then here is the list of Hollywood movies with open endings:

1) Inception

Christopher Nolan is one of the most eminent filmmakers of Hollywood who is known for his unique storytelling and Inception is surely one of his masterpieces which not only did great numbers at the box office but also lauded by the audiences. Christopher's movies' climaxes usually tend to turn the story around and leave everyone with a throng of unanswered questions. Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role is a classic example of an open ending film.

2) Gone Girl

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller helmed by David Fincher and is based on Gillian Flynn's 2012 novel by the same title. The film stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry in the lead roles. This psychological thriller is set in Missouri and is yet another Hollywood film with an open ending.

3) Prisoners

This 2013 American thriller's cast comprises Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo and Paul Dano in the key roles, and is directed by Denis Villeneuve. The story of the movie revolves around the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania and the subsequent search for the suspected abductor by the police which ends with a cliff hanger.

