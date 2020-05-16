As 'Scoob!' Releases, First Five Minutes Of The Film Is Available For Free; Watch Here

Scoob! is a computer-animated mystery comedy film based on the Scooby-Doo franchise. It is directed by Tony Cervone from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Jack Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman, and a story by Lieberman, Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E.

The film was planned to have a theatrical release but got cancelled due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, on the same date, as it would have released theatrically, the film is out digitally, via video on demand. Now the makers have shared the first five minutes of the movie. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Scoob!' Will Debut On Digital Platforms Instead Of Releasing In Theatres In May

Scoob! first five minutes

As Scoob! is now streaming on PVOD, the makers of the film have released its five minutes’ preview. It starts with Venice Beach, California and people enjoying there. A young Scooby-Doo then appears stealing some meat from a stand and begins rolling on it. A police offer sees Scooby-Doo and informs his team. He tries to catch Scooby and chases the young dog. They scare a guy with their chase, whose food falls down. It is Shaggy Rogers (voiced by Iain Armitage), who seems depressed and lonely. He plugs in earphones and listens to a podcast about making friends.

Also Read | Scoob! Trailer: Who Are The Voice Actors Behind These Iconic Characters?

Scooby-Doo then hides in a sandcastle and Shaggy talks with the castles as his friends. He explains that he basically does everything alone as he does not have friends. Scooby-Doo comes out of the sand and shocks Shaggy who offers him sandwiches. Scooby-Doo offers him his stolen meat in return. The police officer arrives and tells Shaggy that the stray dog is creating havoc and he has to take him away. Shaggy says that he is not a stray dog. Officer asks the dogs’ name to which Shaggy replies with a made up name, Scooby-Dooby-Doo, which eventually becomes the character name. The Police officer leaves and the two becomes friends.

Also Read | 'Scoob! Trailer' Will Take All The 90's Kids On A Nostalgic Ride; Watch Video

Scoob! has an ensemble voice cast of Frank Welker as the title character with Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, Zac Efron as Fred Jones, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake.

Besides the gang, it also features Mark Wahlberg as Brian /Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong as Dynoumutt, Dog Wonder and Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman. The movie is a reboot of the Scooby-Doo film series and is intended to be the first instalment in a series of films set within a Hanna-Barbera shared cinematic universe.

Also Read | Scoob! Trailer: Fans Give Enthusiastic Response To The Trailer

Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this "dogpocalypse", the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Scoob! received mix reviews from the critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.