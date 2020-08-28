'Scooby-Doo' Co-creator Joe Ruby Passes Away At 87 Due To Natural Causes

Animation writer and executive Joe Ruby, who was the co-creator of cartoon series including much-lovedScooby-Doo breathed his last on August 27. The creative artist was 87 when he passed away in Westlake Village, California due to natural causes. At Hanna-Barbera production, Ruby had created several series including Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, Dynomutt and Jabberjaw.

According to Variety, his grandson Benjamin Ruby remembered his grandfather and said that he never stopped writing and creating, even as he got aged. The official Instagram account of the cartoon series 'Scooby-Doo' mourned the demise of the co-creator with a post that read, "Thank you, Joe Ruby, for co-creating and giving the world one of the grooviest cartoons that continues to influence generations today and beyond."

According to the leading Hollywood web portal, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content president Sam Register said in a statement that Joe Ruby made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including Sam as well. He was one of the most prolific creators in the industry who gifted many some of animation’s most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at the Warner Bros.studio. Scooby-Doo has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years, leaving an enduring legacy that has inspired and entertained generations. The Warner Bros. Animation have the privilege and honor of carrying on that legacy and send their warmest thoughts to his loved ones.

The much loved Scooby-Doo cartoon series was initially launched on CBS in 1969 after going through a number of versions. As per reports it was launched against the violent reports in cartoons such as “Space Ghost.” After a lot of brainstorming regarding the characters, other creative heads, Iwao Takamoto, Ruby and Spears tried a number of titles and finally decided the now-classic combo of Freddie, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and a Great Dane named Scooby-Doo.

The late creative creator of the show wrote the first five episodes, supervising and story editing the rest of the first season. The original series of the show were aired till 1976 after which several theatrical films and reboot versions of the cartoon emerged.

