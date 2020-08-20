Harry Potter Tour Park To Be Opened In Tokyo By The Warner Bros; Read Theme Details

The Harry Potter series started in 2001 under the banner of Warner Bros. And since then, it has been one of the most loved film franchises. Even after the franchise ended in 2011, it has only got bigger and better. From the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs to The Cursed Child book, fans have been getting more insights of the world of magic. To add to the Harry Potter magic, much to fans' delight, Warner Bros. has decided to open a new permanent Harry Potter tour park in Tokyo, Japan.

Read Also | Jason Isaacs Of Harry Potter Opens Up About His Addiction To Drugs, Alcohol

Warner Bros to open a new Harry Potter tour park in Tokyo?

It was reported by CNN Travel that the Warner Bros. is making a Harry Potter tour park in Tokyo. It was reported that the park is set to open in the first half of 2023. It has also been reported that this site will be constructed on the 94-year-old theme park that is named Toshiamen. This iconic theme park closed its gates in August 2020.

Read Also | Harry Potter Helped IIT-IIM Graduate Crack B-school Interviews; Read His Story

The theme park has been a large-scale attraction spot. It is spread across 30,000 square meters and it also has an indoor soundstage. This theme park also has an outdoor Backlot area. This new theme park will be using actual costumes and props that were used in the Harry Potter film franchise. The theme park will also be recreating several of the most crucial scenes from the HP movies.

Read Also | Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Hits The Box Office Again In China

This tour park will reportedly be different than the one that Warner Bros. has made in London. The same portal has reported that the park will be more focused on Fantastic Beasts spin-off. The park will approximately need half a day to fully explore.

To reach the park, fans would be able to take a train from downtown Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Station. Other than this, on January 9, 2020, Warner Bros. had also announced that they will be creating the first official Harry Potter flagship store in New York. The store is located near the iconic Flatiron building.

Read Also | 5 Harry Potter Characters That You Did Not Notice Missing From The Films, See List