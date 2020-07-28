'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Controversy: Warner Bros To Investigate Claims Of Toxic Workplace

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is reportedly under the scrutiny of producers Warner Bros. According to a report by an online portal, executives from Warner Bros Television and Telepictures Productions have sent a notice to all the crew of the show, asking to brace themselves for an investigation. Reportedly, employees from Warner Bros and undisclosed third company employees would be interviewing the crew members of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The investigation is ordered by the production company after 11 employees- 10 former and one current alleged that executive producers are harassing the staff, in a recent media interview with an online portal. The Ellen DeGeneres Show's employees exclaimed the show's work culture is toxic. The employees also said that the producers have time and again made racist remarks. They also claimed that people got thrown out for taking medical leave or bereavement days to attend close one's funeral.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has a toxic work culture, claim staff members

In a recent media interview with an online portal, 11 anonymous staff members of The Ellen DeGeneres Show pointed fingers at three Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner. Following the interview, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner issued a joint public statement. They assured that they would look into the matter and take necessary actions.

Meanwhile, the explosive interview by the employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has forced Warner Bros Television and the production house to set-up an internal inquiry to investigate the matter. The investigation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show controversy will soon begin. And, the production house will look into the matter intricately and find a solution. Ellen DeGeneres, the host of the popular show, has remained quiet all through the controversy.

The Ellen DeGeneres show started in 2003. The show has been successfully running for more than a decade and has various nominations and awards to its name. The Ellen DeGeneres show is currently on a break due to the pandemic. The makers are yet to decide how and when to start shooting for the talk show. Last year, Ellen DeGeneres renewed her contract to continue hosting the program through 2022. She has reportedly signed a deal to create three shows for WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, HBO Max.

Congratulations to everyone on my show for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Show! I knew you were all outstanding, including @andylassner who was out standing in my yard for much of the season. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 27, 2020

